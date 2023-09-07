New York Comic Con Screens U.S. Premiere of Dr. Stone: New World Anime's 2nd Part

© 米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

announced on Thursday it will screen the U.S. premiere of, the third anime season, at this year's New York Comic Con event at October 12 at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

In addition, Crunchyroll will hold a "special screening event" for My Hero Academia on October 13 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, which will feature English-dubbed content. The company will also screen the first three episodes of A Returner's Magic Should Be Special , with the third episode being an early premiere. The episodes will screen on October 14 at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

The event will take place on October 12-15 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The second cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: New World will premiere on October 12.

The first cours of the anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and ended with its 11th episode. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on June 3.



Source: Email correspondence