Nintendo Posts Video Message from Mario Ambassador Charles Martinet, Confirms New Voices for Super Mario Bros. Wonder Game

Nintendo streamed on Thursday a video message on Twitter from Mario Ambassador Charles Martinet and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto regarding Martinet's departure from the role of Mario. The video also confirms that there will be new voices for some characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder , a new 2D platforming game for Nintendo Switch. However, the video does not state who the new voice actors are.

Here's a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet regarding the change of Mario's voice actor, announced on 8/21.(@NintendoAmerica)September 7

Image via Charles Martinet's Twitter account

Nintendo

Charles Martinet

announced in August thatwas stepping back from recording voices for Mario and other characters. He transitioned to the new role of "Mario Ambassador." The company stated that he will "continue to travel the world, sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all."

Martinet was the voice actor of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, among other characters, in Nintendo 's Super Mario Bros. video game franchise . He began voicing Mario in 1991 at trade shows as a 3D Mario head on a screen that would talk to people. He voiced the character again in several smaller titles within the next few years. His first major Mario series game was Super Mario 64 in 1996. Martinet has voiced Mario and other characters in numerous mainline games and spinoffs since.

Although Martinet did not voice Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie , he had cameo roles as Giuseppe (who says Mario's iconic "Woohoo!" in the film) and Mario's dad.

Martinet played Magenta in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise .

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch on October 20.