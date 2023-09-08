Gundam Breaker Battlogue: New Build Graphic Novel's Kickstarter Campaign Canceled

Legendary Comics' campaign sought to raise US$80,000 by September 23

Gundam Breaker Battlogue : New Build

Legendary Comics announced on Friday that it is canceling itscrowdfunding campaign for, which it calls the "first ever" official graphic novel for theproduced outside of Japan. The company stated that it will revisit the project at a later date.

The company stated that it feels that it "will not achieve the goal to get this project funded despite the time remaining" because the company is unable to get "the broad support" it needs for the project. The campaign was seeking to raise US$80,000 by September 23 to produce the graphic novel. It had raised US$41,992 from 389 backers on the date of its cancellation.

The comic is a standalone story that "extends the legacy" of the Gundam Breaker Battlogue anime. Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Nobuo Masuda , who has worked on the Gundam franchise since the original 1979 Mobile Suit Gundam anime, is writing the comic, while Nelson Daniel is drawing the art.

Gundam Breaker Battlogue project debuted the anime portion of its project in October 2021 on the Gundam YouTube channel in Japan and on Gundam.info outside of Japan. The anime was a six-episode short anime series directed by Masami Obari ( Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue , Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture ) at Sunrise / Bandai Namco Filmworks .

The Gundam Breaker game series allows players to take various real-life Gundam model kits and use parts from the kits to create their personalized mobile suit. Players can then take their custom mobile suit and fight other players or play cooperative scenarios.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.