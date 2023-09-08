News
Kizuna no Allele Anime's 2nd Season Streams Trailer Revealing Opening Theme Song
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Entertainment planning company Isaribi Inc. revealed a new trailer on Friday for the second season of Kizuna no Allele, the anime project for virtual YouTuber (VTuber) Kizuna Ai. The video reveals the anime's opening theme song "Perfect World!!" by PathTLive.
Isaribi Inc. describes the second season's story:
Following the formation of ‘PathTLive’, members Miracle, Quan, Noelle, Cris and Riz will finally compete in the heat of battle at the Virtual Grid Awards. In the second series BRT5, VICONIC, 3DM8 will also make an appearance, so you can look forward to seeing how the girls interact with each other.
The anime's second season features a returning cast and staff.
The anime stars:
- PathTLive
- Ayumi Hinohara as Miracle
- Rina Kawaguchi as Quan
- Hikari Codama as Chris
- Yuka Nukui as Noelle
- Arisa Hanawa as Riz
- BRT5
- Yūri Matsuoka as Niska
- Randhi as Jessie
- Haruka Yoshiki as Ellie
- Hina Natsume as Sarah
- Hinaki Yano as Halle
- VICONIC
- Nozomi Nagumo as Jua
- Tsukino as Thea
- 3DM8
- Ruri Arai as Ximena
- Nao Furuhata as Zoe
- Yūna Kitahara as Sofia
- Kizuna Ai as herself
- Masumi Tazawa as Auris
- Kana Ueda as Ada
Kenichiro Komaya is returning to direct the anime at Wit Studio and Signal.MD, and Deko Akao is also returning to write the scripts. Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita are again designing the characters, and both are also returning as the chief animation directors alongside Mizuki Takahashi. Go Sakabe is again composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Prop Design: Hoikei Tam
- Color Design: Mitsuko Sekimoto
- Art Director: Masakazu Miyake
- Fine Art Setting: Kazushige Kanehira, Yuri Sanami, Nariyuki Ogi
- CG Director: Ryō Sasaki
- Cinematographer: Mayuko Koike
- Edit: Junichi Masunaga
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Sound Effects: Yui Ando
The anime's first season premiered on April 3, and ended in June.
Source: Press release
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history