Kizuna no Allele Anime's 2nd Season Streams Trailer Revealing Opening Theme Song

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anime season premieres on October 4

Entertainment planning company Isaribi Inc. revealed a new trailer on Friday for the second season of Kizuna no Allele, the anime project for virtual YouTuber (VTuber) Kizuna Ai. The video reveals the anime's opening theme song "Perfect World!!" by PathTLive.

The second season will premiere on October 4 on TV Tokyo at 12:00 a.m. JST, on TV Osaka at 1:35 a.m. JST, and on TV Aichi at 2:05 a.m. JST. The anime will also air on Animax from October 14 at 9:30 a.m. JST. It will stream on Bandai Channel, ABEMA, d Anime Store, and DMM TV among others.

Isaribi Inc. describes the second season's story:

Following the formation of ‘PathTLive’, members Miracle, Quan, Noelle, Cris and Riz will finally compete in the heat of battle at the Virtual Grid Awards. In the second series BRT5, VICONIC, 3DM8 will also make an appearance, so you can look forward to seeing how the girls interact with each other.

The anime's second season features a returning cast and staff.

The anime stars:

Kenichiro Komaya is returning to direct the anime at Wit Studio and Signal.MD, and Deko Akao is also returning to write the scripts. Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita are again designing the characters, and both are also returning as the chief animation directors alongside Mizuki Takahashi. Go Sakabe is again composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The anime's first season premiered on April 3, and ended in June.

Source: Press release

