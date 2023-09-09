Ako and Bambi Manga Listed as Ending in 8th Volume

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Amazon is listing the eighth compiled book volume of'smanga as the final volume. The volume will ship on October 20.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will release the first volume digitally and in print in February 2024. Yen Press describes the manga:

When amateur novelist Bambi moves into a new, cheap place, he's shocked to find it's already occupied—by the ghost of a high school girl. With one amnesiac ghost girl Ako haunting the apartment, the stories practically write themselves! But as the days pass and they get closer, he starts wondering exactly who she is...and what she is to him.

HERO launched the manga in Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Sonorama+ manga site in 2020.

HERO published the original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine from 2007 to 2011. Square Enix published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired three OVA adaptations.

Daisuke Hagiwara launched the Horimiya manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2011 as an adaptation of the manga, and ended it in March 2021. HERO supervised the manga. Square Enix published the 16th and final compiled book volume of the manga in July 2021. Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it published the 16th volume on May 23. Hagiwara penned an epilogue chapter for the manga in July 2021.

The Horimiya television anime premiered in Japan in February 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The Horimiya: The Missing Pieces anime, which adapts stories in the original manga that the previous anime had not yet adapted, premiered on July 1, and is ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Source: Amazon





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.