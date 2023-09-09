Kadokawa Releases Gamera -Rebirth- Prequel Manga, Vertical-Scroll Manga Adaptation in English

Prequel comic tells origin story of kaiju

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Cambria Bakuhatsu Taro, KADOKAWA, Hiroyuki Seshita

Kadokawa announced on Thursday the prequel comic of Gamera -Rebirth- , Gamera -Rebirth- code thyrsos (pictured right), and the spin-off comic, TATESC Gamera -Rebirth- (pictured below left), are coming to Book Walker Global and other e-book stores in English.

The story of Gamera -Rebirth- code thyrsos takes place 100,000 years before the events of the anime, and tells the story of how a kaiju is born. Readers will learn about the boy who grows up to become the scientist responsible for throwing the world into chaos. TATESC Gamera -Rebirth- is a full-color vertical-scroll comic version of the anime.

The first episode of Gamera -Rebirth- code thyrsos is available September 8 and the first episode of TATESC Gamera -Rebirth- will be available September 29. Cambria Bakuhatsu Taro is drawing Gamera -Rebirth- code thyrsos and Renga Kizima is drawing TATESC Gamera -Rebirth- .

Kadokawa also announced a novel adaptation for the anime by director Hiroyuki Seshita in March.



Gamera -Rebirth- debuted worldwide on Netflix on September 7. The series has six episodes, focusing on the titular Gamera fighting five kaiju (giant monsters).

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Renga Kizima

Seshita ( Suzume 's CG character direction, Polygon Pictures ' Godzilla anime trilogy, Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) directed the anime at ENGI . Seshita, Kenta Ihara ( Uncle From Another World , Saga of Tanya the Evil ), and Hiroshi Seko ( Mob Psycho 100 ) were in charge of series composition, and all three also penned scripts alongside Tetsuya Yamada ( Knights of Sidonia ). Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You , Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ) drew the character designs.

The giant, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera made his debut in Daiei's 1965 film Daikaijū Gamera ( Gamera the Giant Monster ). Daiei intended the film to compete with TOHO 's similar smash hit giant monster movie Godzilla . The 12th and most recent film in the franchise was Chiisaki Yūsha-tachi ~Gamera~ (Gamera the Brave) in 2006.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.