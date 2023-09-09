Live-Action Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto Series Reveals Main Cast

TV Tokyo unveiled the main cast on Saturday for the live-action adaptation of Battan 's Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto ( Annoying and cunning sisters ) manga, which premieres on October 9.

The main cast is:

Chiaki Kuriyama as Jun Tōgō (pictured in the top row).

as Jun Tōgō (pictured in the top row). Fumika Baba as Ran Mishima (pictured on the bottom row, left).

Shuntarō Yanagi as Ritsu Mishima (pictured on the bottom row, right).

The manga's live-action adaptation will premiere on October 9 on TV Tokyo 's Drama Premium 23 programming block at 11:06 p.m. JST.

© Battan, Kodansha

Battan

Kodansha

launched the manga in'smagazine in August 2021, and ended the series on August 24. The fourth volume shipped on May 12.will publish the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume on October 13.

The manga's story centers on Jun and her younger sister Ran. The sisters lost contact with each other because of Ran's husband Ritsu, who was Jun's former lover. They meet again after eight years of not having any communication with each other, at their mother's funeral. The sisters become so conscious of each other, the three of them end up living together, and the gears of love start to slowly slip.

Battan 's Run Away With Me, Girl ( Kakeochi Girl ) manga launched in Kodansha 's now defunct Hatsu Kiss digital manga magazine in October 2018, and ended in February 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in December 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's first volume in English in December 2022, and the third and final volume on May 2.



Sources: Drama Premiere 23's Twitter account, Comic Natalie