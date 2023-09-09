Sensor Tower: Fate/Grand Order Game's Worldwide Sales Top US$7 Billion

81.1% of revenue is from Japan, 8.1% from China, 5.8% from U.S.

Image via Fate/Grand Order's Twitter account ©TYPE-MOON/FGO PROJECT

Mobile app data analysis organization Sensor Tower reported on Friday that'ssmartphone game has earned more than US$7 billion yen (about 1 trillion yen) as of August 15.

According to Sensor Tower, 81.1% of the revenue is from Japan, while 8.1% is from China, 5.8% is from the United States, 1.9% is from South Korea, 1.8% is from Taiwan, and 1.3% is from other territories (this data does not include third-party Android market data).

Fate/Grand Order celebrated its eighth anniversary starting in July. The game topped the Apple App Store rankings (for games) for eight days between July 30 and August 15 during its eighth anniversary event. The game was the top earner in Japan with combined revenue from the App Store and Google Play between July 30 and August 15, topping One Piece Treasure Cruise .

Sensor Tower reported that in Japan on the App Store, players between the age of 25-34 comprised 38% of players, and players between 18-24 comprised 29% of players. The organization also reported that 24% of players play the game between 1-10 hours per week, and 5% played more than 10 hours per week.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired an arcade game, several anime adaptations, manga adaptations and spinoffs, stage plays, and more.

Sensor Tower reported in April that Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby smartphone game has earned more than US$2 billion.

Sources: Sensor Tower (Hideyuki Tsuji), 4Gamer (Akasaka)