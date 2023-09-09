Tokyo Laboratory Shuts Down in November, Works to Return Film Originals

Company was founded in 1955

(Tokyo Genzōsho, or Togen) announced on Wednesday that it will shut down after 68 years at the end of November.

The company added on Thursday that after the end of October, it will dispose of any unclaimed film originals still in its possession. Thus, the company is working toward returning all film originals to its clients. However, the company has been unable to contact some clients by phone, mail, or email. Tokyo Laboratory is urging any company or person who thinks they might have a film original in its possession to contact the company by email.

Tokyo Laboratory and its parent company TOHO announced in November 2022 that Tokyo Laboratory had ended its processing business after 67 years. The companies decided that it would be difficult to continue due to a change in their business environment, including increased movement toward distribution of digital cinema packages (DCP), or collection of digital files to store and convey digital cinema. Tokyo Laboratory stated at the time that it would shut down, but its digital imaging and video editing businesses would transfer to Toho Studio , while its archiving businesses would transfer to a new archiving company that TOHO will establish within the studio.

Tokyo Laboratory was founded in April 1955. The company has worked on video editing, film development, and archiving on numerous anime. The company also has grading, conforming, data management systems, and an in-house VFX team, for video services such as digital cinema support for theaters.

TOHO formed a business alliance with post-production company IMAGICA Lab. in September 2021 with a focus on moving toward digital video delivery as opposed to physical.

