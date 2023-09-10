Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! Anime Shorts Get 2nd Season

Season 1 based on Hori's game-based manga aired in January 2021

The second day of the " Azur Lane 6th Anniversary Fes." event announced on Sunday that a second Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! anime season has been green-lit. The television anime shorts adapt Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga.

Hori drew an illustration celebrating the franchise 's sixth anniversary and the second Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! anime season:

© Manjuu Co.,Ltd., Yongshi Co.,Ltd.& Yostar, Inc.／ホリ, 一迅社／Yostar Pictures, Inc.

The first Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! season premiered in January 2021. Masato Jinbo ( Chaos;Child ) directed the season, and Yū Satō ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) wrote the scripts. Yostar Pictures produced the season along with studio CANDY BOX . Yokohama Animation Lab was credited with production cooperation. Hiromitsu Hagiwara ( Nozo × Kimi ) was the character designer, and Hagiwara and Kengo Saitō ( SSSS.Gridman ) were the chief animation directors. Shade ( Miru Tights ) composed the music.

Hori launched the manga in April 2018, and it is serializing on the franchise 's official Twitter account and on publisher Ichijinsha 's Azur Lane website.

The main television anime of Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Episodes 11 and 12 of the anime aired in March.

Tsuchii 's Azur Lane Queen's Orders manga also inspired an original video anime.

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

Yostar describes the game:

Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.