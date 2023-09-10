Shout! Studios Releases Sonny Chiba Collection Including Golgo 13 Film on Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc release with 7 films ships on November 14

Image via Shout! Studios website

The Sonny Chiba Collection, Vol. 2

Sonny Chiba

revealed on Tuesday that it will release, a Blu-ray Disc collection of films featuring the actor, on November 14. The collection includes, the second live-action film adaptation of'smanga, which stars Chiba as the titular assassin.

Shout! Studios describes the film:

International spy Duke Togo has taken on a tricky assignment from an American drug syndicate: take out a Hong Kong kingpin who has been selling their drugs on his own. Duke faces danger at every turn … and competition from a detective who wants the kingpin for himself!

The collection also includes the Sonny Chiba films The Defensive Power of Aikido , 13 Steps of Maki , Karate Warriors , The Okinawa Yakuza War , Karate For Life , and The Okinawa War of Ten Years .

Shout! Studios ' first volume of The Sonny Chiba Collection shipped in November 2022, and included the Yakuza Wolf: I Perform Murder , Yakuza Wolf 2: Extend My Condolences , Bodyguard Kiba , Bodyguard Kiba 2 , Shogun's Shadow , Samurai Reincarnation , and Swords of Vengeance films.

Shout! Factory announced on July 13 that it is changing its name to Shout! Studios .

Source: Shout! Studios via City on Fire