News
Shout! Studios Releases Sonny Chiba Collection Including Golgo 13 Film on Blu-ray
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Blu-ray Disc release with 7 films ships on November 14
Shout! Studios revealed on Tuesday that it will release The Sonny Chiba Collection, Vol. 2, a Blu-ray Disc collection of films featuring the actor Sonny Chiba, on November 14. The collection includes Golgo 13: Assignment Kowloon, the second live-action film adaptation of Takao Saito's Golgo 13 manga, which stars Chiba as the titular assassin.
Shout! Studios describes the film:
International spy Duke Togo has taken on a tricky assignment from an American drug syndicate: take out a Hong Kong kingpin who has been selling their drugs on his own. Duke faces danger at every turn … and competition from a detective who wants the kingpin for himself!
The collection also includes the Sonny Chiba films The Defensive Power of Aikido, 13 Steps of Maki, Karate Warriors, The Okinawa Yakuza War, Karate For Life, and The Okinawa War of Ten Years.
Shout! Studios' first volume of The Sonny Chiba Collection shipped in November 2022, and included the Yakuza Wolf: I Perform Murder, Yakuza Wolf 2: Extend My Condolences, Bodyguard Kiba, Bodyguard Kiba 2, Shogun's Shadow, Samurai Reincarnation, and Swords of Vengeance films.
Shout! Factory announced on July 13 that it is changing its name to Shout! Studios.
Source: Shout! Studios via City on Fire