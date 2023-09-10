Wasteful Days of High School Girl's Bino Launches New Manga

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site published the first chapter of Bino 's new essay manga titled Emotional Aka-chan-ki ~Ningen wo 2-nen Sodatete Mita~ (Emotional Baby Period ~I Raised a Human for 2 years~) on Tuesday.

Image via Comic Newtype's Twitter account © KADOKAWA CORPORATION 2023, Bino

The essay manga tells Bino 's funny parenting experiences taking care of her 2-year-old son, Poyo-chan.

Bino 's Wasteful Days of High School Girl ( Joshi Kōsei no Mudazukai ) manga went on hiatus in June 2021 after Bino gave birth to her baby. The manga resumed serialization in December 2021.

Bino launched the manga in 2015, and the manga serializes in Comic Newtype , Nico Nico Seiga , and pixiv Comic . Kadokawa will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on October 10.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Sentai Filmworks streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc with the English dub in September 2020.

The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on TV Asahi in January 2020.

Source: Comic Newtype





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.