Crunchyroll Streams Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima Season 2 Anime

© 『ヒプノシスマイク-Division Rap Battle-』Rhyme Anima 製作委員会

announced on Sunday that it will stream, the second season for theanime, as it airs in Japan. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Crunchyroll also announced that it will stream the second season of the Heaven Official's Blessing Chinese-animated series.

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+ will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV channels (as well as on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan) on October 6 at 24:00 (effectively, October 7 at midnight JST or October 6 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). It will also run on MBS , Fukuoka Broadcasting Corporation , AT-X , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , Asahi Broadcasting Nagano , Okayama Broadcasting, STV , RCC Chugoku Broadcasting , and Miyagi TV .

The main staff members are:

All the above staff members are returnees from the first season, although Morita was previously an episode animation director and key animator on the first season.

The first season was originally slated to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine) (link 2, Kyle Cardine)