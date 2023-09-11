FLCL: Grunge Anime's English Dub Features Posthumous Anime Debut for Samantha Weinstein

Weinstein passed away from ovarian cancer on May 14 at age 28

Theanime debuted on Saturday on'sprogramming block, and it revealed the Englishcast. The cast includes the posthumous animedebut of, who is credited for additional voices including Akira in the anime. Weinstein passed away from ovarian cancer on May 14 at the age of 28.and directorconfirmed Weinstein's role and death.

Weinstein was born in March 1995. Weinstein appeared in such films as Carrie and Toronto Stories , and voiced characters in animated series like Let's Go Luna! , Dino Ranch , and Babar and the Adventures of Badou .

The anime's English cast includes:

In addition to Weinstein, additional voices include Janice Kawaye , Andrew Kishino , Kamran Nikhad , BJ Schraff , Michael Sinterniklaas , and Billy Bob Thompson .

Sheh and Sinterniklaas are directing the dub at NYAV Post .

Adult Swim Canada is airing the anime simultaneously as it airs in the United States.

FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. The Pillows are providing music for both anime. Jason DeMarco , creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer for both seasons.

Hitoshi Takekiyo is directing FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures . The CGI anime will center on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime will have a theme of the feeling of being an adult.

Yutaka Uemura ( FLCL Alternative ) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT . The anime will take place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and will center on a high school boy and girl.

FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL .