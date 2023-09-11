News
FLCL: Grunge Anime's English Dub Features Posthumous Anime Debut for Samantha Weinstein
posted on by Alex Mateo
Weinstein was born in March 1995. Weinstein appeared in such films as Carrie and Toronto Stories, and voiced characters in animated series like Let's Go Luna!, Dino Ranch, and Babar and the Adventures of Badou.
The anime's English cast includes:
- Casey Mongillo as Shin
- Kari Wahlgren as Haruko
- Michelle Marie as Orinoko
- Luis Bermudez as Shonari
- Marc Thompson as Dainari/Keshibishi
- Dino Andrade as Mayor
- Aaron LaPlante as Amarao
- Arthur Romeo as Shin's Dad
- Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes (Sean Elias-Reyes) as Director
- Maki Terashima-Furuta as Takkun/Fish
In addition to Weinstein, additional voices include Janice Kawaye, Andrew Kishino, Kamran Nikhad, BJ Schraff, Michael Sinterniklaas, and Billy Bob Thompson.
Sheh and Sinterniklaas are directing the dub at NYAV Post.
Adult Swim Canada is airing the anime simultaneously as it airs in the United States.
FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. The Pillows are providing music for both anime. Jason DeMarco, creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA's Maki Terashima-Furuta (FLCL Alternative, Fena: Pirate Princess) is the producer for both seasons.
Hitoshi Takekiyo is directing FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures. The CGI anime will center on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime will have a theme of the feeling of being an adult.
Yutaka Uemura (FLCL Alternative) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT. The anime will take place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and will center on a high school boy and girl.
FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL.
