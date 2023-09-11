Mario Kart Tour Game Stops Adding New Content

Game to retain service with old content after October 4

Mario Kart Tour

'sgame announced on Monday that after October 4, no new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added. The game will retain service, but tours will consist of content that has previously appeared in the game.

The game's final new tour, an Anniversary Tour, will begin on September 20.

The game removed the "Pipe" gacha feature, which previously allowed users to trade in-game currency for randomly generated drivers, karts, and gliders, in September 2022. That October, the game added a "Spotlight Shop" feature, which enables users to choose and purchase a rotating inventory of drivers, karts, and gliders. Nintendo also added a new "Battle Mode."

The game launched in September 2019 after a delay.

Nintendo announced the app in February 2018 as a new game in the Mario Kart game series and the first in the series for smartphones. The game is "free to start," and a Nintendo Account is necessary. Nintendo planned and developed the application while DeNA is responsible for the backend, such as servers, infrastructure, and analysis.

The latest game in the Mario Kart series is Mario Kart 8 , which shipped for the Wii U in 2014. The game sold over 1.2 million copies during its opening weekend. The game received a Nintendo Switch version titled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in April 2017. The Switch version is getting six waves of DLC as part of a "Booster Course Pass." The DLC includes courses from other Mario Kart games, including Mario Kart Tour . Nintendo released the first wave of eight courses in March 2022. The sixth and final wave is scheduled for release in 2023.

Source: Mario Kart Tour