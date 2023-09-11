Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Anime Sets Franchise Box Office Record With 420 Million Yen

Latest sequel anime premiered in Japan on August 4

The official Twitter account for Tokubetsuhen Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc of its Sound! Euphonium anime, announced that the film has earned 420 million yen (about US$2.9 million) as of Monday, setting the record for the franchise 's highest box office earnings.

The franchise 's first new sequel anime in four years opened in Japan on August 4 in 74 theaters. Original light novel author Ayano Takeda wrote three short stories that were included in the film's pamphlet, and were given to theatergoers in its first week of screening.

Tatsuya Ishihara returned to direct the anime at Kyoto Animation . Taichi Ogawa is the assistant director, Jukki Hanada wrote the script, Shoko Ikeda designed the characters, Kazumi Ikeda is the chief animation director, and Akito Matsuda composed the music. TRUE performs the film's theme song "Ensemble."

Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

Note: The next paragraph contains spoilers for the novels.

In the novels, the band once again focuses on getting gold at Nationals. Kumiko is the new band president, with her ex-boyfriend Shuuichi Tsukamaoto as vice president, and Reina Kousaka as the drum major. As with the previous year, new first years and transfer students enter the band with their own quirks, chief among them being Mayu Kuroe, a euphonium player from Seira Girls School. Mayu is a formidable presence in the school competition circuit, and Sapphire's former school.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.

The Sound! Euphonium 3 anime will premiere in April 2024, and will adapt Kumiko's third year in high school.