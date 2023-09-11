T.M.Revolution Reprises Takanori Nishiyama Role in B-Project Season 3

The official website for the B-PROJECT idol franchise announced that singer and voice actor T.M. Revolution ( Takanori Nishikawa ) will reprise his role as Takanori Nishiyama in B-Project -Netsuretsu*Love Call- ( B-PROJECT : Passionate*Love Call), the franchise 's third anime season, on Sunday. Nishikawa also serves as executive producer of the franchise , and he previously played this role (which is modeled after him) in the first anime season.

The above character visual of Takanori Nishiyama features a costume similar to what T.M. Revolution himself wore in his "Phantom Pain" music video.

The series will premiere on October 2 on, and, and will then air on BS-on October 5.

The new season will feature the returning staff and cast, but Asahi Production is handling production, instead of A-1 Pictures or BN Pictures as in previous seasons. The main staff includes:

Original Work: B-PROJECT ( MAGES. )

( ) Executive Producer: Takanori Nishikawa

Planning, Original Work: Chiyomaru Shikura

Original Illustrations: Utako Yukihiro

Production: Asahi Production

B-PROJECT is MAGES ' fictional male idol project featuring character designs by Devils and Realist creator Utako Yukihiro . The anime's first season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season premiered in January 2019, and Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the second season:

Protagonist Sumisora Tsubasa works in the A&R division of industry giant record company "Gandala Music." Together with the members of B-PROJECT , the idol unit she manages, they overcame all manner of accidents and even achieved their dream of performing a concert at the JAPAN Dome, which was a huge success! Tsubasa, Kitakore, THRIVE, and MoonS head towards their next stage and meet KiLLER KiNG. The next emotional stage of " B-PROJECT " begins now--!