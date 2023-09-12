iPhone 15 Pro announced at Apple Wanderlust event

Apple revealed the iPhone 15 at the Apple Wanderlust event on Tuesday, and it announced that the Resident Evil Village , Resident Evil 4 , and Death Stranding games will launch for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Assassin's Creed Mirage will also be available.

The iPhone 15 will launch in more than 40 countries and regions, including the U.S. and Canada, on September 22.

A17 Pro, the industry's first 3-nanometer chip, brings a new GPU redesign and improvements to Apple's new product. The new CPU is up to 10% faster, and the Neural Engine is now up to twice as fast. The GPU is up to 20% faster and features a new 6-core design that increases peak performance and energy efficiency. The phone will also feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which is four times faster than software-based ray tracing.

© Kojima Productions

The originalgame shipped for the4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC viain July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19., the version of the game, launched in September 2021. launched for PC viaand the Epic Games Store in March 2022. The Director's Cut is getting a version on Mac this year. The game is inspiring a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios ().

CAPCOM released the Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game received a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( Steam and Stadia) platforms.

Source: Apple