Shangri-La Frontier Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme Song

New visuals highlight Lycaon, Viceash

The official website for the television anime of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel unveiled on Wednesday the third promotional video, prologue visual, and new character visuals. The video previews the opening theme song "Broken Games" by FZMZ .

The following visuals highlight Lycaon the Nightslayer:

©硬梨菜・不二涼介・講談社／「シャングリラ・フロンティア」製作委員会

The cast, led by two members who are returning from a 2021 promotional video, includes:

Yūma Uchida as Sunraku/Rakurō Hizutome

Azumi Waki as Psyger-0/Rei Saiga

Yōko Hikasa as Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane

Makoto Koichi as Oikatzo/Kei Uomi

Rina Hidaka as Emul

Yumiri Hanamori as Psyger-100

Sayaka Senbongi as Animalia

Seiichirō Yamashita as Orcelott

Akio Ohtsuka as Viceash

The anime will premiere on October 1 on 28networks, and it will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST. The anime will air for two consecutive(quarters of a year).will stream the anime as it airs.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) is directing the anime at C2C with assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! , Hetalia The Beautiful World , In the Land of Leadale , Record of Ragnarok ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Megalobox 2: Nomad ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. monaca is composing the music.

CHiCO will perform the ending theme song "Ace."

The other staff members are:

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in May 2017. Kata also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The series follows the heroine Psyger-0, who is the top player of " Shangri-La Frontier ."

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier ~Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Idoman to su~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020. The manga's 14th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 14.

Netmarble Nexus is also developing a game, and Netmarble is publishing it.