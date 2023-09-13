Paradox Live The Animation Unveils Theme Song Performers, More Staff, October 3 Debut

Teams BAE, The Cat's Whiskers, cozmez, Akan Yatsura perform "RISE UP" opening, Buraikan performs "Every Day Every Night" ending

The official Twitter account and website for the Paradox Liveannounced the theme song performers, more staff members, and October 3 premiere for the series on Wednesday. Four teams — BAE, The Cat's Whiskers, cozmez, and Akan Yatsura — perform the opening theme song "RISE UP." The team Buraikan performs the ending theme song "Every Day Every Night."

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on October 3 at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT), and on BS Fuji at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 4 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will also run on Animax Japan on October 7 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will stream on the ABEMA , Anime Times , d Anime Store and Lemino streaming services in Japan.

The anime will have an advance screening event titled " Paradox Live The Animation Special Start Event" on September 30 at Westa Kawagoe in Saitama.

The anime will feature a returning cast including:

Naoya Ando (episode or unit director on Aikatsu! , Love Live! Sunshine!! , PriPara ) is directing Paradox Live The Animation at PINE JAM . Takayo Ikami ( Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- , Dances with the Dragons , Penguindrum ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Koji Haneda ( The Faraway Paladin , Initial D: Legend films) is designing the characters.

Avex and GCREST 's hip-hop-themed multimedia project takes place in the near future, where rappers wear accessories that contain a metallic substance called Phantom Metal. Through the Phantom Metal's chemical reaction with the rappers' own DNA, the rapper can create illusions linked to their emotions during their performance. The result is a new type of spectacular concert.

A Paradox Live event at the Club Paradox featured four hip-hop teams: BAE, The Cat's Whiskers, cozmez, and Akan Yatsura. Their battle at the event inspired the legendary hip-hop team Buraikan, who are holding a new contest titled Phantom Live, this time featuring eight teams.

The franchise includes CDs, merchandise, and events. The franchise will also get a smartphone game.