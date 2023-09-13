Uka Uka's 'Hari Maware! Koinu' Manga Gets Short Anime in January

A website launched on Thursday to announce the television anime shorts adaptation of Uka Uka 's Hari Maware! Koinu ( Stick It On Around! Koinu ) manga. The series of four-minute shorts will premiere in January 2024. The website also revealed a character visual, stills, and the anime's staff.

Character visual:

© うかうか（秋田書店）／貼りまわれ製作委員会

Stills:

Ai Ikegaya ( Koroshiya-san ) is directing the anime at OperaHouse . Pierrot is in charge of production.

The manga's story begins when a voracious yet earnest dog named Koinu (which also means "puppy" in Japanese) loses his job. He finds a new job where he has to stick cute dog stickers around the city. The manga follows his easygoing daily life with the amusing dogs he meets along the way.

Uka Uka launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's ( Elegance Eve Editorial Department) Souffle manga website in 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the fourth volume will debut on Thursday.

Sources: Koinu anime's website, Comic Natalie