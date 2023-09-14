News
Atlus, Vanillaware Announce Unicorn Overlord Game for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tactical fantasy RPG launches worldwide on March 8
Atlus announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday a new game by Vanillaware (Odin Sphere, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, GrimGrimoire) titled Unicorn Overlord. In addition to Nintendo Switch, Atlus will also release the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S on March 8 worldwide. The company unveiled a trailer:
The tactical fantasy role-playing game will feature overworld exploration and battles with over 60 characters and five nations.
Source: Nintendo Direct livestream