News
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game Reveals February 29 Release in Trailer
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second game in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake project, during Sony's State of Play livestream on Thursday. The video reveals the game will release worldwide on February 29, 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5.
English trailer:
Japanese trailer:
Square Enix describes the game:
After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.
Square Enix is also offering a "twin pack" bundle including both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on the PlayStation 5, in December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and in June 2022 on PC via Steam.
Sources: Final Fantasy's YouTube channel, Square Enix's YouTube channel