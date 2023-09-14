Live-Action One Piece Series Gets 2nd Season

The official Twitter account for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga announced on Thursday that Netflix has renewed the series for a second season. The video features a message from original creator Oda as well as a teaser illustration for Tony Tony Chopper:

NAKAMA!!! 🏴‍☠️👑 It fills us with great joy to give you this message directly from Oda-Sensei. ⛵️ #OnePieceNetflix #OnePieceLiveAction(@onepiecenetflix) September 14

The series debuted exclusively onon August 31. The series had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The series' soundtrack — featuring the main theme "WEALTH FAME POWER" by songwriters, composers, and music producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli ( The Witcher ) — launched on the same day.

The Japanese voice actors for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji in the One Piece TV anime reprise their roles in the Japanese dub . Additionally, Iñaki Godoy and and Taz Skylar dub Luffy and Sanji, respectively, in Spanish.

The series ranked at #1 in its first week. The series had 18.5 million total views, with 140.1 million hours viewed and an average runtime of 7:34 hours. The series also ranked at #1 in its second week. The show had 19.3 million total views, with 145.7 million hours viewed and an average runtime of 7:34 hours.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) was the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements were executive producers.

Original creator Oda, who also served as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he was "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync."

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga would start with the East Blue arc and "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promised to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.