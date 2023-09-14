My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! Author Tetsu Tsutsui, Last Gender's Rei Taki Launch New Cat Manga

Tada Ōki na Neko ni Naritai manga about single woman adopting rescue cat launched on September 7

Kodansha 's Morning two online magazine published the first chapter of Tetsu Tsutsui and Rei Taki 's new manga titled Tada Ōki na Neko ni Naritai (I Just Want to Turn Into a Big Cat) on September 7. Tsutsui is credited for the original story, and Taki is drawing the manga.

© Kodansha, Tetsu Tsutsui, Rei Taki

The manga centers on Rika Kuroki, a 28-year-old single woman, who already gave up on falling in love and getting married. But when Rika's housemate leaves her to get married, she becomes afraid of growing old alone and decides to adopt a rescue cat. However, at the cat adoption event, Rika was told that a single person cannot adopt a cat. But she finds another person to help her adopt a cat.

Tsutsui and Koyubi Sugawara launched the My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! ( Oshi ga Tonari de Jugyō ni Shūchū Dekinai! ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2021, and the seventh and final volume in August 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally.

Taki launched the Love-kyo ~Kateikyōshi ga xx Sugite Benkyō Dokoro janai~ (Love Teaching ~My Private Tutor is So Sexy I Can't Study~) manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in December 2020, and ended it on February 17. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on May 17.

Taki launched the Last Gender ( Last Gender : Nanimono demo nai Watashi-tachi ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in February 2021, and ended it in April 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume digitally in May 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and released the third and final volume on June 13.

Source: Morning magazine's website