Nintendo Reveals New Trailers for Super Mario RPG, WarioWare Move It!, Detective Pikachu Returns, More Games

Nintendo streamed new trailers for multiple games during its Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday. The video for the upcoming Nintendo Switch remake of the 1996 Super Nintendo Super Mario RPG game reveals the new Triple Moves and post-game boss rematches:

The remake will launch for Switch on November 17.

Nintendo 's WarioWare: Move It! , a new game in its WarioWare series of party games, will launch for the Switch on November 3.

Detective Pikachu Returns , the new Switch game for the Detective Pikachu spinoff franchise , will launch on October 6.

Nintendo revealed the "Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC" for Splatoon 3 , the latest Switch entry in its Splatoon shooter series. The DLC will debut in spring 2024.

The game launched in September 2022. The first wave of the expansion pass' DLC debuted on February 28, and it added Inkopolis from the original Splatoon game as an alternate hub world.

Nintendo revealed that the sixth and final wave of the "Booster Course Pass" for its Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch game will launch this holiday. The wave will add Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette as characters. The pack will feature the course Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii .

Finally, Nintendo announced that it will open the Nintendo Museum in Uji in Kyoto following construction completion in March 2024 (footage starts at about 24:57 in video below):

The gallery will feature a variety of products from the company's history. Nintendo will share more information regarding the opening date at a later time.