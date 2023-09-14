Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, Mario vs. Donkey Kong Games Get Switch Remasters

Paper Mario sequel in 2024, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD in summer 2024, Mario vs. Donkey Kong on February 16

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday new remastered versions of its Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door , Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon , and Mario vs. Donkey Kong games for Nintendo Switch. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will launch in 2024.

The game will feature enhanced graphics. The original game debuted for Nintendo GameCube in Japan in July 2004 and in North America and Europe in October 2004. Nintendo released the latest game in the series Paper Mario: The Origami King for Switch in July 2020.

Nintendo will release the Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon remaster under the name Luigi's Mansion 2 HD in summer 2024.

The Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon sequel launched for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. The original game launched for GameCube in 2001. A remake of the original Luigi's Mansion shipped in October 2018 for the Nintendo 3DS. The Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch game is the newest installment in the series.

Nintendo will release a new version of the original Mario vs. Donkey Kong game on February 16.

The original game debuted on Game Boy Advance in 2004. The game was an entry into a new series inspired by the original 1981 Donkey Kong arcade game and the 1994 Game Boy sequel of the same name. Other games in the series include Mario vs. Donkey Kong: March of the Minis for Nintendo DS and Mini Mario & Friends: Amiibo Challenge for Nintendo Wii U and 3DS.