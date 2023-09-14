News
Pokémon Franchise's 1st Original Live-Action Series Reveals More Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
TV Tokyo unveiled the cast and a new visual for Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde (Fill Your Pocket with Adventure), the Pokémon franchise's first live-action show based on the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games on Thursday.
The cast includes:
(Top row, left to right in image above)
- Shō Kasamatsu as Kageaki Hiyama, a colleague of the same age as Madoka at the ADventure advertising agency
- Tomoharu Hasegawa as Kazuchika Kogusuri, ADventure's sales team member
- Aya Hirano as Yōko Meguro, a designer who has her heart set on meeting highly eligible bachelors on dating apps
- Ryo Sekoguchi as Yūki Koide, ADventure's youngest employee
- Towa Watanabe as Sora Karasawa, Masako's son and Pokémon master who gives Madoka gaming advice
- Muga Tsukaji as Kōichi Yadoya, ADventure president
- Rio Uchida as Midori (a Japanese wordplay on "green"), Madoka's childhood rival who now works at the major competing agency Wonder Create
- Eriko Satō as Masako, the manager of the Rouge cafe where Madoka relaxes and plays Pokémon
- Toshiro Yanagiba in the voice acting role Okidō (a wordplay on the Japanese name for Professor Oak), a storyteller who guides the protagonist
The series will premiere in Japan on October 19, and will star Nanase Nishino (seen below) as the drama's protagonist Madoka Akagi, who arrives in Tokyo to follow her dream to become a creator, but finds herself struggling everyday. One day, after almost 20 years, she tries to play Pokémon Red again.
The live-action drama will premiere on TV Tokyo and on other channels on October 19, at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 20 at 12:30 a.m. JST), then on BS TV Tokyo and TV Tokyo 4K on October 24. The series will also stream exclusively on U-NEXT.
The Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games launched in 1996, and has since developed a wide range of media mixes.
Source: Pocket ni Bōken o Tsumekonde Twitter account via Hachima Kikō