Pokémon Franchise's 1st Original Live-Action Series Reveals More Cast

TV Tokyo unveiled the cast and a new visual for Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde (Fill Your Pocket with Adventure), the Pokémon franchise 's first live-action show based on the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games on Thursday.

© 「ポケットに冒険をつめこんで」製作委員会

The cast includes:

(Top row, left to right in image above)



Shō Kasamatsu as Kageaki Hiyama, a colleague of the same age as Madoka at the ADventure advertising agency

Tomoharu Hasegawa as Kazuchika Kogusuri, ADventure's sales team member

Aya Hirano as Yōko Meguro, a designer who has her heart set on meeting highly eligible bachelors on dating apps

Ryo Sekoguchi as Yūki Koide, ADventure's youngest employee

Towa Watanabe as Sora Karasawa, Masako's son and Pokémon master who gives Madoka gaming advice

Muga Tsukaji as Kōichi Yadoya, ADventure president

Rio Uchida as Midori (a Japanese wordplay on "green"), Madoka's childhood rival who now works at the major competing agency Wonder Create

Eriko Satō as Masako, the manager of the Rouge cafe where Madoka relaxes and plays Pokémon

Toshiro Yanagiba in the voice acting role Okidō (a wordplay on the Japanese name for Professor Oak), a storyteller who guides the protagonist

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

The series will premiere in Japan on October 19, and will star Nanase Nishino (seen below) as the drama's protagonist Madoka Akagi, who arrives in Tokyo to follow her dream to become a creator, but finds herself struggling everyday. One day, after almost 20 years, she tries to play Pokémon Red again.

© 「ポケットに冒険をつめこんで」製作委員会

The live-action drama will premiere on TV Tokyo and on other channels on October 19, at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 20 at 12:30 a.m. JST), then on BS TV Tokyo and TV Tokyo 4K on October 24. The series will also stream exclusively on U-NEXT .

The Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games launched in 1996, and has since developed a wide range of media mixes.

Source: Pocket ni Bōken o Tsumekonde Twitter account via Hachima Kikō