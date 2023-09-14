Pole Princess!! Anime Film's Full Trailer Reveals November 23 Premiere

Film's story centers on "Pole Dance Japan Cup" competition

The official website for Avex Pictures and Tatsunoko Production 's original Pole Princess!! pole dancing anime began streaming the full trailer for the franchise 's upcoming anime film on Thursday. The trailer revealed the film's November 23 premiere in Japan.

The anime's website also revealed the film's main visual:

© エイベックス・ピクチャーズ / タツノコプロ / ポールプリンセス!!製作委員会

The movie's story centers on the "Pole Dance Japan Cup" competition, where protagonist Hinano Hoshikita and her friends will compete as the Galaxy Princesses. They will compete with the competition's four-time champion team, Aile d'Ange.

© エイベックス・ピクチャーズ / タツノコプロ / ポールプリンセス!!製作委員会

The anime's staff debuted a prologue episode 0 on December 23, and released the first five-minute net anime episode on YouTube on January 13. The anime currently has seven episodes.

The anime stars:

Avex Pictures and Tatsunoko Pro are both credited for the original work. Hitomi Ezoe (episode director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise , Kageki Shoujo!! , Utano☆Princesama Revolutions ) is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Pro . Touko Machida ( Wake Up, Girls! , Show By Rock!! ) is writing the scripts, and tomari is in charge of the original character designs. Yoshihiro Otobe ( PriPara , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ) is the CG director. Kenta Higashiohji ( BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK , Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ) is composing the music at Avex Pictures . KAORI of STUDIO TRANSFORM is the pole dancing supervisor.