Princess Peach Showtime! Game's Trailer Reveals March 22 Release

Video unveils Peach's transformations

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday that the previously untitled game starring Princess Peach is titled Princess Peach Showtime! , and it will launch for Nintendo Switch on March 22. A new trailer unveils Peach's new transformations, including Swordfighter, Detective, and Kung Fu.

Nintendo describes the game:

The wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch have taken over the Sparkle Theater, and now it's up to Peach and the theater's guardian Stella to save the play––and the day! Peach can transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities to face off against the Sour Bunch.

Nintendo released another game about Peach titled Super Princess Peach for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2005 and in the West in 2006.