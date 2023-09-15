BONES' Tech Noir Anime Metallic Rouge Announces Main Cast in Character Video

The staff for the Metallic Rouge original television anime debuted a short character promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video announces and previews the two lead cast members.

Yume Miyamoto plays the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa plays her partner Naomi Orthmann.

The anime will premiere in January 2024.

The "tech noir" anime takes place in a a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.

Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday ) is directing the anime at BONES . Yutaka Izubuchi ( Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199 , RahXephon ) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop ) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) is composing the music.

