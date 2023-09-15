Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Game Launches for Switch on November 22

Non-VR version launches digitally worldwide as complete package with all 3 episodes

MyDearest, Inc. announced on Thursday that it will release it and IzanagiGames ' DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate virtual reality game for Nintendo Switch under the title DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate - Definitive Edition on November 22. The game will launch digitally worldwide as a complete package comprising of all three episodes plus exclusive content for Switch. It will be a non-virtual reality version of the game. IzanagiGames streamed a trailer:

The game's first episode debuted for the PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for the PlayStation 5 console, and Meta Quest 2 in September 2022. The second episode of the game launched in December 2022. The first two episodes launched alongside the PSVR2 on February 22. The third and final chapter launched on July 13.

Shōya Chiba plays the protagonist Hal Scion in the Japanese version of the game. Other cast members include:

The game includes an English dub and English subtitles. Jesse Inocalla stars as Hal Scion in the English dub .

MyDearest and IzanagiGames describe the story:

In this idyllic artificial marine city, dreams are utilized to ensure crime is prevented before it even happens. The founder of this so-called paradise is killed in an unprecedented, theoretically impossible incident. Play as the Special Supervisor assigned to this extraordinary case and get to the bottom of the mystery. Why was the Professor murdered?

What is going on in this perfect metropolis? The Clocktower has lain still for 12 years.

When the closing bell rings, the final seven days will begin.

The game's Campfire crowdfunding campaign reached its goal of 4 million yen (about US$35,000) in four minutes when it launched in October 2021.

The game takes place in the "Chronos Universe," which is where the company's ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos and TOKYO CHRONOS games take place.

Source: Press release