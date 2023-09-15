Until You Bear My Child ~ The Substitute Bride and the Beast Soldier ~ Manga Gets AnimeFesta Anime

Yuzu Kanzaki's Taishō-era romance of young woman who must marry soldier instead of her sister

Yuzu Kanzaki's historical romance manga Until You Bear My Child ~ The Substitute Bride and the Beast Soldier ~ (Haramu Made Midareike ~Migawari Hanayome to Gunpuku no Mōai) is inspiring the next AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) adaptation.

The Coolmic website offers the manga in English, and it describes the story set in the Taishō era (1912-1926):

"I'll have you birth my child in place of your sister." I thought that there is no love in marriages... but the fingers of this cold-blooded soldier are unexpectedly sweet, passionate and fierce...

The anime's staff has not yet announced the airing and streaming schedules, nor the cast and other details,

The manga's compiled book volume will ship in Japan on October 18.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was Fūfu Kōkan: Modorenai Yoru , the television anime of Peter Mitsuru's Fūfu Kōkan: Otto Yori Sugoi Kongai Sex (Marriage Exchange: Amazing Extramarital Sex Compared to My Husband) adult manga. The anime debuted streaming first on the AnimeFesta website in mid-June, and it premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 2. The anime of Mothica 's Motto Aeide! Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Sex mo Oshigoto desu ( Sex Is Part of Undercover Agents' Job? ) manga will premiere in October.

