Koei Tecmo Announces Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII Remake Game for 2024

Koei Tecmo America revealed on Thursday the strategy game Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII is getting a digital remake for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam in early 2024. The new edition will feature graphical and game system upgrades.

The remake will be based on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit expanded edition of the game, along with the "All Officers Play" and "All Periods Scenarios" features.

will reveal more details during Tokyo Game Show on September 22.

The original game first debuted for the PC in Japan back in 2001, followed by releases for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable. The game was released in North America in 2003. Koei Tecmo also released an expanded edition of the game, Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit . The expansion is available in North America on Steam , but only with Japanese and Chinese language support.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV , the latest main game in the franchise, launched for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America in February 2020. Koei Tecmo Games released the game in Japan in January 2020. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch.



