'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Main Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Hiroyuki 's Girlfriend, Girlfriend ( Kanojo mo Kanojo ) manga revealed a main promotional video for the show's second season on Sunday at the Kyoto International Manga and Anime Fair event. The video previews for the first time new cast member Aoi Koga as Risa Hoshizaki, Rika's younger sister. The video also previews Hikari Codama 's opening theme song "Dramatic ni Koi Shitai" (I Want to Fall in Love Dramatically.

The second season will premiere on October 6 on the Animeism programming block on MBS and TBS channels at 2:23 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. JST (effectively October 7), respectively. The anime's first broadcast will start at 2:28 a.m. JST. The anime will stream in Japan and will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

ClariS is performing the second season's ending theme song "Forira." The anime stars Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki, Azumi Waki as Nagisa Minase, Ayana Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki, and Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryū.

The new season will feature a new staff and studio with some returning members. Takatoshi Suzuki (episode director for A Couple of Cuckoos , The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is the new director for the series at Synergy SP . Keiichirō Ōchi is returning to oversee the series scripts, along with Kazuhiko Inukai ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ). Shouko Hagiwara is designing the characters. Kanade Sakuma ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ), Tatsuhiko Saiki ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend ), Miki Sakurai ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ), and Junko Nakajima ( The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ) are composing the music. Nichion is handling the music production with cooperation from Myrica Music .

The anime's first season premiered in July 2021 on the Animeism programming block on the MBS and TBS channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2020, and ended it on May 24. Kodansha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume on July 14. The manga has more than 2 million copies in circulation.

Sources: Press release, Stage presentation at Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair