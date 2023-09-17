Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Game's 3rd Promo Video Reveals Theme Song by T-Pistonz

Group performs "Egao ga Goal!" theme song

Level-5 started streaming on Saturday the third promotional video for Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road ( INAZUMA ELEVEN : Eiyuu-tachi no Victory Road ), the latest game in the Inazuma Eleven soccer franchise . The video features the game's animated cutscenes by MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan The Final Season ), and previews its theme song "Egao ga Goal!" (To Smile is the Goal!) by T-Pistonz . The video also reveals that the game will be available to play at this year's Tokyo Game Show on September 21.

The story stars Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who yearns for a world without soccer, and follows his eventual meeting with Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game features over 4,500 characters from the series.

The game will launch for Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android. Level-5 announced in March that the game will release this year, but in the company's latest blog post, the company said that the game's development is "going well," but that Level-5 is slowing down the production to perfect the game. The company will announce a release date as soon as possible.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven : Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, then to a general 2019 release date, and then again to spring 2020 before a delay to "probably" 2021. That release was delayed, and the game's name has since changed again to Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road .