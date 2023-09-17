Level-5 Reveals New Videos for Decapolice, Fantasy Life i Games

Game publisher streams DECAPOLICE playable guide, concept image videos; 1st trailer of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Level-5 started streaming two promo videos for the DECAPOLICE game, and the first trailer of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time game on Saturday. The videos are not English-subtitled.

The DECAPOLICE crime suspense RPG will launch for Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in 2023. Level-5 streamed two promo videos: a playable guide video and a concept image video.

Playable Guide Promo Video

Concept Image Promo Video

The game stars Harvard Marks, a rookie detective assigned to the Broadstone Police Center's Special Investigation Unit. The center uses a detective training simulator called Decasim, which creates a virtual world that completely copies reality. However, a mysterious hacker has transformed all the characters in Decasim into puppets.

Players solve cases by investigating crime scenes and analyzing evidence. After resolving the culprit's identity, players may have to face them in tactical operations, which may involve the criminal manifesting a Crime Beast.

Level-5 streamed the first trailer for the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time life simulation role-playing game, which will launch for Switch in 2023.

The game takes place on Mysteria Island. As in the previous titles, players create their own avatars, and can battle, gather, and craft. Lives, which are the in-game professions, include paladin, woodcutter, and cook.

Nintendo describes the game:

Embark on a grand adventure into the past and transcend time in a completely new entry in the Fantasy Life series! Gather friends, craft, and build your own city as you explore the island with whatever Life suits you. Travel between the past and present to unravel the mysteries of this ruined island!

Nintendo released the first Fantasy Life Nintendo 3DS game in North America in October 2014. The game originally launched in Japan in 2012.

Level-5 first revealed Fantasy Life Online as Fantasy Life 2: Futatsu no Tsuki to Kamisama no Mura (Fantasy Life 2 Twin Moons and the Sacred Village) in 2015, and the company held a closed beta in July 2016. Level 5 then changed the title to Fantasy Life Online in October 2016, with a planned release in 2016. Level 5 then delayed the game several times before releasing the game in July 2018. Boltrend Games released the game worldwide in December 2021. The game ended service in Japan in December 2021. The game ended worldwide service on February 6.

Both DECAPOLICE and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time games are available to play at this year's Tokyo Game Show on September 21.