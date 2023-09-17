News
Lupin III Manga Gets Kabuki Stage Play in December
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ainosuke Kataoka stars as Lupin III
The Kabukibito website announced on Friday that Monkey Punch's Lupin III manga is inspiring a traditional kabuki stage play adaptation that will run at the Shinbashi Enbujo theater in Tokyo in December.
The play will star:
- Ainosuke Kataoka as Lupin III
- Matsuya Onoe as Goemon Ishikawa
- Saburō Ichikawa as Daisuke Jigen
- Emiya Ichikawa as Fujiko Mine
- Chūsha Ichikawa as Inspector Zenigata
The kabuki stage play's original story depicts Lupin and his friends in the Azuchi-Momoyama period (1568-1600), the same era of legendary Japanese outlaw Ishikawa Goemon.
The Lupin III manga character Daisuke Jigen will get a live-action film titled Jigen Daisuke, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on October 13. Actor Tetsuji Tamayama will reprise his role as the sharpshooter Daisuke Jigen from the live-action 2014 Lupin III film.
Sources: Kabukibito's website, Stage Natalie