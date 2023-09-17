Lupin III Manga Gets Kabuki Stage Play in December

The Kabukibito website announced on Friday that Monkey Punch 's Lupin III manga is inspiring a traditional kabuki stage play adaptation that will run at the Shinbashi Enbujo theater in Tokyo in December.

Image via Kabukibito's website

The play will star:

Ainosuke Kataoka as Lupin III

as Lupin III Matsuya Onoe as Goemon Ishikawa

Saburō Ichikawa as Daisuke Jigen

Emiya Ichikawa as Fujiko Mine

as Fujiko Mine Chūsha Ichikawa as Inspector Zenigata

The kabuki stage play's original story depicts Lupin and his friends in the Azuchi-Momoyama period (1568-1600), the same era of legendary Japanese outlaw Ishikawa Goemon.

The Lupin III manga character Daisuke Jigen will get a live-action film titled Jigen Daisuke , which will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on October 13. Actor Tetsuji Tamayama will reprise his role as the sharpshooter Daisuke Jigen from the live-action 2014 Lupin III film.

