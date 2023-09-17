News
Pushkin Press Publishes Kyōdai Nishioka's Kafka Manga in English
posted on by Anita Tai
London-based publisher Pushkin Press has revealed the company will publish Kyōdai Nishioka's Kafka manga in English on October 26.
The publisher describes the story:
A sublimely eerie manga adaptation of classic Kafka stories, with a starkly beautiful illustration style – part of Pushkin's second series of Japanese novellas
Nine of Franz Kafka's most memorable tales are here given fresh life with dazzling graphic renderings by the brother-and sister manga creators Nishioka Kyodai . With their distinctive, surreal style of illustration, they have reimagined the fantastic, the imperceptible and the bizarre in Kafka's work, creating a hauntingly powerful visual world.
These stories of enigmatic figures and uncanny transformations are stripped to their core, offering profound new understandings.
Adapted stories in the anthology include:
- The Metamorphosis
- A Hunger Artist
- In the Penal Colony
- A Country Doctor
- The Concerns of a Patriarch
- The Bucket Rider
- Jackals and Arabs
- A Fratricide
- The Vulture
David Yang is translating the work.
Village Books published the collected Kafka stories in Japan in 2010. Kafka marks the first time Nishioka's work will be available in English since Top Shelf's AX Volume 1: A Collection of Alternative Manga in 2010.