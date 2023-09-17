Sengoku Youko TV Anime Reveals 4 Character Videos, 8 More Cast Members

The staff of the television anime adaptation of Satoshi Mizukami 's Sengoku Youko manga revealed four character videos on Sunday at the Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair event.

The videos reveal eight more cast members.

In addition, the videos reveal more staff:

The anime will premiere in January 2024 on theTV,, andchannels. The anime will have two arcs — the "Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen" (World Reform Siblings Arc) and "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) — and will run for three(quarter of a year) for a "complete" adaptation.

The anime stars:

Masahiro Aizawa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Jukki Hanada ( Steins;Gate ) writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yousuke Okuda ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ) is designing the characters, and Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is in charge of music.

Tokyopop licensed the manga and will publish its fifth volume in English on September 23 digitally and January 23 in print. Tokyopop describes the manga's story:

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.

Mizukami ( Planet With , Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ) launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved it online to the magazine's website after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.

The manga is getting a new release in six volumes titled Sengoku Youko Shinsōban (New Edition) starting on November 9. Mizukami will draw the cover for the new volumes.

Source: Stage presentation at Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair