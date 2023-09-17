News
Sengoku Youko TV Anime Reveals 4 Character Videos, 8 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff of the television anime adaptation of Satoshi Mizukami's Sengoku Youko manga revealed four character videos on Sunday at the Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair event.
Jinka
Tama
Shinsuke
Shakugan
The videos reveal eight more cast members.
- Kenji Nomura as Jinun
- Aki Toyosaki as Nau
- Tetsu Inada as Dōren
- Kazuki Miyagi as Resshin
- Ayahi Takagaki as Yama no Kami (Mountain God)
- Aina Suzuki as Rinzu
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Yazen
- Hiroki Tōchi as Raidō Zanzō
In addition, the videos reveal more staff:
- Sub-Character Design: Shinpei Kobayashi
- Chief Animation Directors: Yousuke Okuda, Shinpei Kobayashi, Yohei Yaegashi
- Prop Design: Shao Wei Zhang, Ke Wei Lin, Hiroyuki Kodama
- Yami Design: Shao Wei Zhang
- Art Director: Miu Miyamoto (Studio RUFUS)
- Color Design: Miyuki Satō (Wish)
- Director of Photography: Daisuke Horino (Studio Twinkle)
- 3DCG Director: Hisashi Akimoto (T2 Studio)
- Editing: Masayuki Kurosawa
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
The anime stars:
- Sōma Saitō as Jinka
- Yūki Takada as Tama
- Ryohei Kimura as Shinsuke
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shakugan
- Hiroki Nanami as Senya
- Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko
Masahiro Aizawa (Hakyū Hōshin Engi) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX. Jukki Hanada (Steins;Gate) writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yousuke Okuda (In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki) is designing the characters, and Evan Call (Violet Evergarden) is in charge of music.
Tokyopop licensed the manga and will publish its fifth volume in English on September 23 digitally and January 23 in print. Tokyopop describes the manga's story:
The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.
Mizukami (Planet With, Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer) launched the manga in Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved it online to the magazine's website after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.
The manga is getting a new release in six volumes titled Sengoku Youko Shinsōban (New Edition) starting on November 9. Mizukami will draw the cover for the new volumes.
Source: Stage presentation at Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair