Aki Iwai's Abe-kun's Got Me Now! Manga Ends With 13th Volume

Volume 13 ships next February

© Aki Iwai, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Abe-kun's Got Me Now!

The 12th compiled book volume of's) manga announced on Wednesday that the manga will end in its 13th volume, which will ship in February 2024.

The manga entered its climax with the 12th volume.

Iwai launched the manga on pixiv 's Palcy manga app in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga digitally in June 2020. The company describes the story:

Akari couldn't think less of her school's karate champ, Abe-kun, despite him being the national champion. He's giant, uncouth, and couldn't be more different than her sweet angel and childhood friend, Takuto. But when Abe-kun injures his arm protecting her, she takes it upon herself to get him healed—after all, the school's pride is at stake—but finds the tables suddenly turned when he confesses to her! Now she's the goal he's aiming for, and she'll soon find out how driven a national champion can be!