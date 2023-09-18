DOGSRED Manga Goes on 1-Week Hiatus, Author Satoru Noda to Take More Breaks

Noda to get treatment for his bicep tendonitis

© Satoru Noda, Shueisha

DOGSRED

This year's 42nd issue of'smagazine did not publish a new chapter of'sice hockey manga on September 14. Noda took a one-week break due to his worsening bicep tendonitis, and the manga will return in the magazine's 43rd issue on Thursday. However, the magazine announced that Noda will take more breaks in the future to treat the pain from his tendonitis, which is becoming chronic, and to maintain the manga's quality.

Noda launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump on July 27. The magazine had previously revealed that Noda was relaunching his Supinamarada! ice hockey sports manga, and the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper had reported that it would debut in spring 2023. Weekly Young Jump referred to it as a recreation. The jersey number 66 is also the same for the characters from both the old and new manga.

The original Supinamarada! manga is set in Tomakomai in Hokkaido, and centers on top ice skater and Olympic hopeful Rō Shirakawa. When a sudden death in the family dashes his Olympic dreams, he meets the Genma brothers, a pair of hockey players, who introduce him to a new world of sports on the ice.

The manga was Noda's debut work before Golden Kamuy . Noda launched the manga in Young Jump in July 2011, and ended it in November 2012. Shueisha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

Satoru Noda launched the Golden Kamuy manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022.