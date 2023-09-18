Etorouji Shiono's Jinrui Sonbō Cockpit Girls Manga Ends

Image via Amazon Japan © Etorouji Shiono, Shonengahosha

Jinrui Sonbō Cockpit Girls

The official Twitter accounf for'smagazine revealed on Friday that's(Mankind Survival Cockpit Girls) manga will end in the December issue ofmagazine, which goes on sale on October 16. The chapter will feature a color spread.

Shiono launched the manga in the magazine in January 2022. The second compiled book volume shipped on April 4.

The manga centers on Naoto, a boy who pilots a giant robot to fight similarly huge, unidentified invading creatures. The robot requires four crewmembers to function, so Naoto pilots the robot with three idiosyncratic girls.

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English.

Shiono launched the Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga, based on the Square Enix franchise, with writers Norimitsu Kaihō and Makoto Fukami in Big Gangan in January 2020. The manga ended in March. Square Enix published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in May 2023.

