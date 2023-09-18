Mikami-sensei's Way of Love Creator Hiro Aikawa Launches New Manga

Sono Otoko, Numa ni Tsuki manga launches on October 6 after prologue this month

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on September 8 that Hiro Aikawa will launch a new manga titled Sono Otoko, Numa ni Tsuki (I'm Obsessed With That Guy) in the magazine's next issue on October 6. The magazine also published the manga's prologue in the issue's supplemental booklet.

Image via Hiro Aikawa's Twitter account © Shogakukan, Hiro Aikawa

The manga's story centers on a 25-year old virgin woman who was dumped by her boyfriend, since she doesn't know how to have sex. Then, a "swamp boy-type" (numa otoko, a Japanese slang for selfish and possessive men) younger man finds her.

Aikawa recently ended the Kazuki-san no Koisuru Jikan (Kazuki's Time for Love) manga on June 13. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in April 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on August 10.

Aikawa launched the Mikami-sensei's Way of Love ( Mikami-sensei no Aishikata ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in September 2014, and ended it in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final volume in January 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally in English, and it released the eighth volume in August 2020.