The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid's Yugata Tanabe Launches New Manga

Tanabe's Tantei no Shikigami launches on Tuesday

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site announced on Monday that Yugata Tanabe will launch a new manga titled Tantei no Shikigami ( Shikigami of Detective ) on the site on Tuesday at 11 a.m. JST.

© Yugata Tanabe, Kadokawa

The manga's mysterious tale centers on a sorcerer detective with a bad attitude, a cute and strong shikigami doll taking the form of a human, and a good-natured high school boy.

Tanabe's The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid ( Kaibutsu Maid no Kareinaru Oshigoto ) manga ended in May 2022. Tanabe launched the manga on the Comic Newtype web manga site in April 2020, and Kadokawa published the fifth and final volume in July 2022. Yen Press published the manga's fifth volume in English on June 20.

Source: Comic Newtype 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.