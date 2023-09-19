1st Crayon Shin-chan 3D CG Anime Film Is Now Franchise's Top-Earning Film

© 臼井儀人／しん次元クレヨンしんちゃん製作委員会

Crayon Shin-chan

franchise

(New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Super-Powered Climactic Battle: Soaring Hand-Rolled Sushi), the's firstCG anime film , has sold a total of 1.9 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2.3 billion yen (about US$15.55 million). It is now the highest-earning anime film in the, surpassing 2015'sfilm which earned 2.29 billion yen (about US$15.49 million).

The film opened on August 4, and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 322,000 tickets in its first three days, and earned 401 million yen (about US$2.8 million).

The film's story shows kindergartener Shinnosuke gaining telekinetic superpowers after a white light from space passes through Earth. A counterpart black light gives a man named Mitsuru Hiriya psychic powers of his own, which he uses to try and destroy the Earth. While Japan is gripped by fear, Shinnosuke stands up as its new hero.

The film is the 31st in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , and it took seven years to make from the planning stages. Hitoshi Ōne ( Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? screenplay; director for live-action Akihabara @ DEEP , Bakuman. adaptations) directed the film and wriote the screenplay. Shirogumi Inc. animated the film.

The 30th film in the franchise , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , opened in Japan in April 2022 and debuted at #2 in its first weekend.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web