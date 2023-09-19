Atelier Resleriana Game Launches for Smartphones on September 23

©コーエーテクモゲームス

Atelier Resleriana: Wasurerareta Renkinjutsu to Kyokuya no Kaihо̄sha

The official Twitter account forand's(Forgotten Alchemy and the Liberator of the Polar Night) smartphone and PC game announced on Sunday that the game will launch for Android and iOS devices in Japan on September 23. The game will launch for PC viaat a later date.

Valeria (voiced by Manami Numakura ) is an amnesiac protagonist who awakened three years ago, knowing nothing except how to fight. She works as an adventurer with her partner Heidi ( Naomi Ōzora ), who is herself a runaway. Both live with merchant girl Flock ( Yūko Ōno ), who cleans up after their slovenly ways. Flock also keeps an eye out for former sailor turned drunkard Lanze ( Katsuyuki Konishi ).

Fledgling alchemist Resna (voiced by Saho Shirasu ) is the game's first protagonist, aiming to bring the forgotten art of alchemy to the world. She journeys alongside her best friend and beastgirl knight Isana ( Minami Tanaka ), self-proclaimed "handsome adventurer" Roman ( Yūya Hirose ), and Resna's alchemy teacher Saskia ( Mamiko Noto ).

Like previous Atelier games, players will be tasked with exploring the wilderness while gathering materials for alechimical synthesis, combat encounters in the wild, and item creation using synthesis. The game will have a "stamina" system (a common mechanic in smartphone games to regulate daily real-life player activity), but progressing through the story will not consume stamina, allowing players to experience the story at their leisure.

Exploration of the field is done linearly, in a system similar to the series' Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists crossover game. Material gathering and combat progress linearly in this fashion.

Takahiro ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Chained Soldier ) is in charge of the story and series composition. Series creator Shinichi Yoshiike is supervising. Umiu Geso ( Cardfight!! Vanguard , Fire Emblem Heroes ) and tokki are designing the characters.

Games'brand's launched for4,Switch, and PC viain North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019.

The game is inspiring a television anime adaptation that premiered on July 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Koei Tecmo America released Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game in January 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PlayStation 5. That sequel was set three years after the first game in the franchise .

The Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ( Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~ ) game was originally scheduled for release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Switch on February 22, and in the United States on the same platforms and on PC via Steam on February 24. Gust and Koei Tecmo America delayed the game's PS4, PS5, and Switch release to March 23 (March 24 in the West) and the game's release on PC via Steam to March 24.

