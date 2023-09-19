News
Monthly Mōsō Science Original TV Anime Announced for January 2024 Launch
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened on Tuesday to announce the Monthly Mōsō Science (Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku) original television anime. The website posted the anime's official promotional video and key visual. The video reveals the anime's main cast, staff, and January 2024 premiere.
The original anime's story is set in a certain country in Most City, where the handsome editor-in-chief Tarō, 10-year-old assistant Jirō, and the dog Saburō run a small publishing company. The company publishes the Monthly Mōsō (Delusion) Science magazine with articles about bizarre paranormal phenomena. A scientist named Gorō visits the editorial department one day, and they all get involved in an incident that even science cannot explain.
The anime's cast includes:
Ichigo Umatani is credited for the original story. Chizuru Miyawaki (Gintama: The Final, Raven of the Inner Palace) drafted the original character designs, and is also directing the anime at OLM (Team Yoshioka). Hiroko Kanasugi (Mewkledreamy, Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist) is supervising the series scripts, Akane Hirota (chief animation director for Komi Can't Communicate) is designing the characters for animation.
Other staff includes:
- Prop Design: Jouji Shimura
- Color Key Artist: Nao Satō
- Art Director: Fumie Nuibe
- Compositing Director of Photography: Atsushi Satō
- Editing: Mayumi Komori
- Music: Akiyuki Tateyama
- Sound Director: Ryousuke Naya
- Sound Effects: Airi Kobayashi, Hiroki Nozaki
Sources: Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie