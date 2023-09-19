Monthly Mōsō Science Original TV Anime Announced for January 2024 Launch

A website opened on Tuesday to announce the Monthly Mōsō Science ( Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku ) original television anime. The website posted the anime's official promotional video and key visual. The video reveals the anime's main cast, staff, and January 2024 premiere.

© 馬谷いちご/モー製作委員会

The original anime's story is set in a certain country in Most City, where the handsome editor-in-chief Tarō, 10-year-old assistant Jirō, and the dog Saburō run a small publishing company. The company publishes the Monthly Mōsō (Delusion) Science magazine with articles about bizarre paranormal phenomena. A scientist named Gorō visits the editorial department one day, and they all get involved in an incident that even science cannot explain.

The anime's cast includes:

Takahide Ishii as Tarō J. Suzuki

© 馬谷いちご/モー製作委員会

Kazutomi Yamamoto as Jirō Tanaka

© 馬谷いちご/モー製作委員会

Yusuke Shirai as Saburō

© 馬谷いちご/モー製作委員会

Shunichi Toki as Gorō Satō

© 馬谷いちご/モー製作委員会

Ichigo Umatani is credited for the original story. Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama: The Final , Raven of the Inner Palace ) drafted the original character designs, and is also directing the anime at OLM (Team Yoshioka). Hiroko Kanasugi ( Mewkledreamy , Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ) is supervising the series scripts, Akane Hirota (chief animation director for Komi Can't Communicate ) is designing the characters for animation.

Other staff includes:

Sources: Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie