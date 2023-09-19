Seven Seas Entertainment Appoints Lianne Sentar as Publisher

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

North American manga and light novel publisherannounced on Monday that it has appointedto the role of publisher. Sentar is replacing former publisherin the position as the company appoints him as the new president and CEO (chief executive officer).

The company is appointing associate publisher Adam Arnold as the new vice president and COO (chief operating officer).

Lianne Sentar previously held the position of sales and marketing manager at Seven Seas Entertainment . She joined the company as a freelance editor in 2012, and it appointed her as the head of its marketing department in 2017. Sentar also co-founded the publishing house Chromatic Press and its Sparkler Monthly digital fiction magazine. She got her start writing a series of Sailor Moon prose novels for Tokyopop .

Seven Seas Entertainment launched a new audiobook imprint in June named Siren. Launch titles for the imprint include the Classroom of the Elite , Reborn as a Space Mercenary , and The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent novel series.

Seven Seas Entertainment announced in November 2020 that it had reached a multi-year sales and distribution agreement with Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS). PRHPS began distributing "the entire frontlist and backlist across all sales channels worldwide" for Seven Seas Entertainment beginning in July 2021.

Source: Press release