×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Custom Mech Wars Game's Trailer Reveals December 14 Release

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game to release on PS5, PC via Steam

D3 Publisher unveiled a new trailer for its Custom Mech Wars game on Thursday. The video reveals the game's December 14 release date for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

The game allows players to attach parts and weapons to their custom mech designs, and freely change the layout of various parts and limbs and how they attach to each other. Players are able to earn more parts as they advance through the single player story. The game also allows players to take their designs and play with other players' mechs in cooperative multiplayer missions.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives