Custom Mech Wars Game's Trailer Reveals December 14 Release

D3 Publisher unveiled a new trailer for its Custom Mech Wars game on Thursday. The video reveals the game's December 14 release date for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam .

The game allows players to attach parts and weapons to their custom mech designs, and freely change the layout of various parts and limbs and how they attach to each other. Players are able to earn more parts as they advance through the single player story. The game also allows players to take their designs and play with other players' mechs in cooperative multiplayer missions.

Source: Press release